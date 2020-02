Pictured l to r: Doris Bonneau, Mary Ann Leclerc, Louise Bolduc, Rita Gosselin, Gail Lawrence, Jeannine Doucette, Aliette Couturier and Jeannette Gregoire, pianist.

The public is invited to participate in a French sing-along at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 21 in Room 170 at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College.

Les Troubadours will lead in a selection of local Franco favorites!

The sing-alongs are held from September through May. Admission is free. For more information, call 207-576-3212. Call the USM Stormline at 207-780-4800 to check for cancellations.