Children’s book by local author

Suzanne Caron

Suzanne Caron, resident of Greene, has just released the first in a series of children’s books entitled Winkle in the Lunchroom. In this story, Winkle, a young owl, is sad about being ignored by its classmates. Eventually, Winkle finds its superhero power, its voice. This leads to a courageous act, empowering the little owl. The illustrations are simple and portray Winkle’s feelings throughout the book.

Suzanne was recently invited to Geiger School to do a read aloud to the young story lovers. She brings along her book buddy, a stuffed Winkle, giving it to a child to hold during the reading, establishing a stronger connection.

You can purchase this book on Amazon or on the Barnes and Noble website. If anyone is interested in booking a read aloud, has any questions or wants to purchase a book through Suzanne, please contact her at 754-8417 or through email suecaron56@gmail.com.