Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish wraps up successful diaper drive

The large collection of diapers in different brands and all sizes will be given to Catholic Charities Maine’s Relief & Hope Services program.

For weeks, parishioners at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Auburn have responded to the call of a parish diaper drive by dropping diaper package after diaper package into baskets at Sacred Heart Church and St. Philip Church.

“It’s very easy to get support for these types of collections,” said Bill Wood of Catholic Charities Maine. “To help people with newborns alleviate financial burdens is an easy sell for anybody.”

“The response to the diaper drive by our parishioners was truly amazing,” said Deacon Denis Mailhot, outreach coordinator for the parish. “Jesus encourages us to go out and meet those in need of shelter or, in times of crisis and fear, affirm their worth and guide them towards assistance to the challenges they face. Our parishioners continue to answer that call.”

“One aspect of the program is to help expecting parents, as well as parents with children up to one year old, in meeting the needs of their children,” said Michael Smith, director of mission for Catholic Charities Maine. “This often includes help with items such as diapers, formula, cribs, or even rent or utilities to ensure they have a safe environment.”

For more information about Relief & Hope Services, call 1-800-781-8550, email psm@ccmaine.org, or visit www.ccmaine.org.

For information about other parish outreach projects at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, contact Deacon Denis Mailhot at 782-8096, ext. 1203 or denis.mailhot@portlanddiocese.org.