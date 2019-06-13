Evergreen Subaru’s Share the Love campaign raises $31,450 for Tree Street Youth

Pictured here (l. to r) are Barry Dean of Evergreen Subaru, Steve Hoogendorn and Jim Harris of Subaru of New England, Julia Sleeper of Tree Street Youth, student participants from Tree Street Youth, Lynn Weisz of Evergreen Subaru, and John Hayes of Subaru of New England.

Evergreen Subaru of Auburn helped kick-off Tree Street Youth’s Project Graduation event recently by announcing how much the dealership was able to raise for Tree Street through its annual Subaru Share the Love campaign. After a thunderous hand-clapping drumroll by the staff and kids of Tree Street Youth, Evergreen announced the collective donation to be $31,450.

Over the past six years, Evergreen Subaru, along with Subaru of America, has been able to invest over $130,000? in local community organizations through the Share the Love program. Within the next month, Evergreen Subaru will announce the 2019 Hometown Charity, the next local organization that will benefit from the Subaru Share the Love program.

?Subaru Share the Love is a national campaign that takes place from late November to early January. During this time, when customers buy a new car, Subaru of America donates $250 to the charity of the customer’s choice. Four charities are national organizations, and the fifth (also called a hometown charity) is an organization chosen by the local Subaru dealership. When customers select this organization to receive a donation, Evergreen Subaru contributes an additional $50 per car – totaling ?$300 per new car sold during this timeframe.

In addition to Tree Street Youth, past Share the Love beneficiary organizations have included the ?Trinity Jubilee Center?,? Androscoggin Land Trust,? the B?oys and Girls Club?,? the Dempsey Center, ?and the ?Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.