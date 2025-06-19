Kaenrath’s Corner:

The foundations of renewal

By Bryan Kaenrath, City Administrator – City of Lewiston, ME

Two weeks ago, I shared my commitment to being visible, accessible, and responsive as we begin writing a bold new chapter in Lewiston’s proud and storied history. That commitment hasn’t simply held steady, rather it has deepened: reinforced by every conversation that I have had, every challenge that I have heard about, and every opportunity that I have seen. From neighborhood listening sessions to the city’s actions, our team at City Hall and across city departments is moving with clarity and conviction. We are raising the bar and redefining what Lewiston can be, should, and must be. But for us to reach our goals, and to achieve the great heights that we all aspire to reach, we need to first establish a strong foundation. A foundation of renewal. A foundation that we are setting in the following ways.

Listening, Learning, and Leading

As promised, we’re taking City Hall into the community. Our most recent Public Listening Session was held Monday, June 10th, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Geiger School. I’m so grateful to all the residents and business owners who took time out of their busy schedules to join us and share their thoughts about life in Lewiston. These sessions are so important to our team as they allow us to better direct our time and resources toward issues and opportunities that have the greatest impact on our community. Through these sessions, we’re eager to dismantle silos and foster a shared sense of ownership over Lewiston’s future.

If you were unable to make it to this listening session, then, I hope you’ll attend an upcoming session. We’ll be hosting them monthly in rotating locations across the city to ensure everyone has a chance to be heard so stay tuned for the time and location of our next meet-up!

Launching the Blight Reduction Team

One point that has been raised in many of my conversations with locals is that Lewiston must look its best. To this end, I’m pleased to share that the city is launching the Blight Reduction Team, a staff-level working group dedicated to addressing the most visible and demoralizing signs of urban neglect such as litter, graffiti, unsecured structures, illegal dumping, and poorly maintained properties.

This is about more than cosmetic changes. It is about defining our identity. A city that shows it cares invites others to care in return. Tackling blight is about dignity, safety, and pride, and we are attacking the problem head-on.

Kennedy Park: Early Progress, Lasting Commitment

When I announced our renewed focus on cleaning up Kennedy Park two weeks ago, I promised results. Already, we’re seeing signs of progress. Neighbors and visitors are reporting visible improvements, and our efforts have even received positive coverage in local media.

Let me be clear: Kennedy Park is not a place for vandalism, illicit activity, or apathy. It is a space for families, festivals, and community connection. It is a space that we all share. It is a space that we must all care for. We are setting a new tone for this space and others across our city, one defined by high standards and backed by consistent attention, and we will not relent until Kennedy Park and other public spaces reflect the values and aspirations of Lewiston and its residents.

Graffiti: See It? Report It. We’ll Act!

Graffiti sends a clear message: that neglect is tolerated. This is unacceptable and we reject that message. If you see graffiti, report it. Please feel free to email me directly at bkaenrath@lewistonmaine.gov or contact our Public Works Department at publicworks@lewistonmaine.gov. We are appreciative of each report, and every cleanup is a step toward reclaiming pride in our city.

Public Works is Setting the Pace

On that note, I’d like to offer a very special thank you to our Public Works Department for their outstanding street-sweeping efforts this spring. Thanks to their proactive planning and tireless execution, Lewiston’s streets were cleaned earlier and more thoroughly than in past seasons. This steady, behind-the-scenes excellence keeps the city moving forward and makes a real difference in our daily lives. Thank you to Public Works Director Kevin Gagne and his team for their efforts.

Welcoming New Staff & Celebrating Excellence

We’re proud to welcome two new additions to our team. Colby Gagne has joined our Public Works Department as a Public Works Operator and Jacqueline Sawyer has joined our Community Development Department as Assistant Housing Manager.

Finally, I’d like to extend special congratulations to our June Employee of the Month, Dave Gudas from the MIS Department. Dave’s quiet competence, deep technical knowledge, and steady problem-solving are indispensable. He embodies the professionalism we strive for across city government and I speak for staff when I say that we deeply appreciate his 45+ years of service to the city.

What I’m Hearing and Why It Matters

Over the past month, I’ve met with dozens of residents, business owners, educators, service providers, and civic leaders. These conversations are shaping our path forward. These conversations illuminate what matters most to our community: safety, transparency, responsiveness, and visible progress. These conversations are helping us to establish a foundation of renewal. A foundation that will last.

The feedback that we receive at City Hall is not recorded and filed away on a dusty shelf. It informs and directs deliberate actions. Whether it’s rethinking park management, streamlining internal processes, or aligning citywide priorities, what you share with me is being translated directly into decision-making, and I am so appreciative of your trust and support.

Lewiston’s best days are not behind us, rather they are rising on the horizon. Every action that we take to listen more deeply, respond more boldly, and govern more effectively, brings that brighter future ever closer.

Thank you for your partnership, your voice, and your vision. I look forward to seeing you out there.

Bryan Kaenrath

City Administrator

City of Lewiston, ME