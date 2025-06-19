Lewiston “Third Thursday” Markets kick off tonight

LEWISTON, ME – The Lewiston Farmers’ Market is excited to announce the introduction of “Third Thursday” markets, which will take place every third Thursday of the month, June through September from 4:00-7:00 pm on the green space at 75 Lincoln St. Enjoy the summer evenings with live music, food trucks, and free kids activities! Customers can expect a variety of vendors, offering fresh produce, spices, jellies, soaps, sourdough bread, and more!

The first Third Thursday market will take place on 6/19 from 4:00 to 7:00pm. Customers will be able to purchase their goods with a range of currency including Cash, Credit, Debit or SNAP/EBT (food stamps). SNAP/EBT shoppers will continue to access the “Maine Harvest Bucks” program (http://maineharvestbucks.org/) which provides SNAP/EBT users with bonus fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Lewiston Farmers’ Market is family-friendly farmers’ market right in the heart of Lewiston-Auburn, the Lewiston Farmers’ Market is organized by the Lewiston Farmers’ Market Association (LFMA) and offers visitors a chance to connect with one another and shop for a wide variety of fresh, delicious local foods and goods. The market will operate every Sunday, May through November, and will occur rain or shine.