Maine Harvest Bucks celebrates 10 years, seeks legislative support

FREEPORT, ME – As the Maine Harvest Bucks program celebrates its 10th anniversary this May, the Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets is calling attention to two critical pieces of legislation that will determine whether this successful local food nutrition incentive program can continue serving thousands of Maine families and supporting local farmers.

Since launching in May 2016, Maine Harvest Bucks has generated $3.75 million in direct sales at farmers’ markets and farm stands across the state. The program, which operates at 50 farmers’ markets and more than 20 farm stands, effectively doubles the value of SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) when families spend them on fresh, local produce. In 2024 alone, nearly $700,000 in SNAP and Maine Harvest Bucks sales were recorded at participating locations – more than triple the $200,000 recorded in 2018.

“Over the past decade, Maine Harvest Bucks has proven that when we make healthy, local food more accessible, entire communities benefit,” said Jimmy DeBiasi, Executive Director of the Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets. “We’ve seen families discover new foods, farmers expand their customer base, and rural economies strengthen. But without legislative action this session, this vital program faces an uncertain future.”

The program’s impact extends far beyond sales figures. More than 15,000 Mainers using SNAP have accessed fresh produce through Maine Harvest Bucks, with participants reporting improved food security, reduced reliance on food pantries, and increased knowledge about preparing healthy meals. The program currently operates in all 16 Maine counties, serving over 400 farmers and producers.

Two bills currently before the Maine Legislature will determine the program’s sustainability:

LD 210 would establish permanent, baseline budget funding of $600,000 annually for Maine’s nutrition incentive programs, providing the stability needed for long-term planning and growth.

LD 468 would add an additional $600,000 annually to meet growing program demand, recognizing that current funding levels cannot keep pace with community need and farmer participation.

“Maine Harvest Bucks represents the best of what government programs can achieve – boosting rural economies, supporting small farm livelihoods, and ensuring that all Mainers have access to fresh, nutritious food,” said Senator Henry Ingwersen, the lead sponsor of LD 468. “These bills aren’t just about funding a program; they’re about investing in the health of our communities and the viability of Maine’s agricultural economy.”

The economic impact extends beyond individual transactions. Research shows that every dollar spent through SNAP generates $1.70 in economic activity, while every dollar invested in program administration yields $4-5 in local food access for SNAP participants. State funding for the program has already leveraged more than $750,000 in matching federal dollars.

The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets has built strong partnerships with organizations including Good Shepherd Food Bank, Cultivating Community, and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association to advocate for continued program funding and expand the reach of local food nutrition incentives. In 2023, these collaborative efforts secured $1.2 million in the Governor’s Budget for the current biennium.

“As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we’re also looking toward the future,” added DeBiasi. “With permanent funding, Maine Harvest Bucks can continue growing, reaching new communities, and ensuring that fresh, local food remains accessible to all Mainers, regardless of income.”

The Maine Legislature is expected to consider both bills in the coming weeks. Supporters are encouraged to contact their representatives to express support for LD 210 and LD 468.