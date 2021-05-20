Kaydenz Resale Closet opens with Ribbon Cutting
From LA Metro Chamber
LEWISTON – Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer was joined by Karen Staples from Senator Susan Collins Office, and Stephanie Gelinas, Ward 7 Lewiston City Councilor, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for the new Kaydenz Retail Closet.
Located at 155 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, Kaydenz Resale Closet helps support the Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry at 550 Lisbon Street.
The elected officials were also joined by the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce team, and Kayden’s friends and family, at the ceremony.
“Today I want to recognize Kayden’s entrepreneurial spirit. It’s not just a dream that started the food pantry down the street in the mill, it’s the way she saw that dream forward. It’s her vision, her heart, her energy, and her excitement that bring life, color, artwork, and retail to Lisbon Street. Thank you for being a leader for every one of your peers in 7th grade, and beyond. You’re amazing.” said Shanna Cox, President and CEO of the LA Metro Chamber.
Mayor Cayer said that “When you have a good thing in place, creativity often continues in wonderful ways as evidenced here today. It’s also important to note that it was the 2017 vision of a young girl, Kayden Boilard, that jump-started her family’s contributions to our community. Families facing food insecurity and clothing needs have certainly benefited ever since.”
Opening up Kaydenz Resale Closet in the Hartley Block has brought food, clothing, and other essential resources closer to those in need.
“Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry is extremely excited about expanding into a second location in the downtown community. All proceeds from Kaydenz Resale Closet benefit our 501(C)3 nonprofit mission and our continued expansion of services and programs for the Lewiston-Auburn community,” said Kevin Boilard, President.
