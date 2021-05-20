Kaydenz Resale Closet opens with Ribbon Cutting

From LA Metro Cham­ber

LEWISTON – Lew­iston Mayor Mark Cayer was joined by Karen Sta­ples from Senator Susan Collins Office, and Stepha­nie Gelinas, Ward 7 Lewis­ton City Councilor, at a rib­bon-cutting ceremony last week for the new Kaydenz Retail Closet.

Located at 155 Lis­bon Street in Lewiston, Kaydenz Resale Closet helps support the Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry at 550 Lisbon Street.

The elected officials were also joined by the Lewiston Auburn Metro­politan Chamber of Com­merce team, and Kayden’s friends and family, at the ceremony.

“Today I want to rec­ognize Kayden’s entrepre­neurial spirit. It’s not just a dream that started the food pantry down the street in the mill, it’s the way she saw that dream forward. It’s her vision, her heart, her energy, and her excite­ment that bring life, color, artwork, and retail to Lis­bon Street. Thank you for being a leader for every one of your peers in 7th grade, and beyond. You’re amazing.” said Shanna Cox, President and CEO of the LA Metro Chamber.

Mayor Cayer said that “When you have a good thing in place, creativity often continues in won­derful ways as evidenced here today. It’s also im­portant to note that it was the 2017 vision of a young girl, Kayden Boilard, that jump-started her family’s contributions to our com­munity. Families facing food insecurity and cloth­ing needs have certainly benefited ever since.”

Opening up Kaydenz Resale Closet in the Hart­ley Block has brought food, clothing, and other essential resources closer to those in need.

“Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry is extremely excited about expanding into a second location in the downtown commu­nity. All proceeds from Kaydenz Resale Closet benefit our 501(C)3 non­profit mission and our con­tinued expansion of ser­vices and programs for the Lewiston-Auburn commu­nity,” said Kevin Boilard, President.

