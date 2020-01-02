L-A Rotary to welcome Robert Brainerd

Robert Brainerd

On Thursday, January 9, Robert Brainerd, will be the featured guest speaker of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club from noon to 1 p.m. at The Village Inn, 165 High Street, Auburn. Brainerd is the owner of Central Maine Conditioning Clinic and has over 30 years of Occupational Health & Wellness & Rehabilitation experience. He received his BS in Physical Education, Exercise Science at the University of Maine. He studied at the United States Sports Academy in post-graduate studies at the University of New England for Athletic Training. Brainerd is presently the professional running-triathlon coach to over 100 athletes. He founded the Moving Me Forward Fitness Friends in 2016 and was the co-founder of Lake Auburn Half Marathon in 2011. L-A Rotary meets every Thursday at The Village Inn, Auburn from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcomed. For more information,visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org and www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis, at 713-7111.