Join with the Woman’s Literary Union for an evening of seasonal merriment, food and music on Saturday, January 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Come celebrate Twelfth Night in the grand splendor of Auburn’s beautiful, historic Foss Mansion. While delighting in the festively festooned rooms, savor a light buffet and enjoy the rich harmonies of the Maine Music Society Chamber Singers and the LA Winds Quartet.

Tickets are $25 per person. To order tickets, call 207-333-3386 or go online to www.womansliteraryunion.org.

Satellite parking is available at Community Little Theatre (corner of High and Academy Streets). The snow date is Sunday, January 5, at the same time.