L-A swim team shows potential at New England championships

AUBURN, ME–The YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston is excited to announce the results from our Twin Cities Swim Team’s (TCST) performance last weekend at the New England Age Group Championships. Held at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley, MA (Feb 24-25), this is the highest level of competition in New England for swimmers aged 11 to 14. This was the first year TCST has competed at this meet, with nine swimmers attending.

Results

12 top 20 finishes for individual events.

7 top 20 finishes for relay events.

7 team records were broken in total.

TCST finished 20th of 64 teams in attendance.

8 swimmers continue to nationals.

Top Performers

Alex Kozckodan, Ian Lane, Eli Vandeventer, and Caden Laplante: Placed 3rd in New England in the 11-12 Boys Freestyle Relay.

Caden LaPlante: Finished 1st place in 4 individual events. His time of 24.70 seconds in the 50-yard butterfly ranks #1 not only in New England, but #1 in the USA! Caden finished 2nd overall at the meet.