Registration is open for Hike for Hospice

LEWISTON, ME–Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice invites all Mainers to Hike for Hospice on Saturday, May 18th at Pineland Farms to raise awareness for the importance of end-of-life care, emphasizing the support, kindness, and compassion that hospice services offer to patients and their families throughout Maine. Hike for Hospice aims to help ensure that high-quality hospice services are available to all individuals and their families throughout the state regardless of their ability to pay.

The event will include a traditional or ADA compliant trail, face painting, and family fun. Although the event is scheduled from 9am-1pm, there is no designated start time – participants are encouraged to come to hike and enjoy all that Pineland Farms has to offer at their own leisure.

Can’t attend in person? No problem! Join us virtually where you can walk at your own pace in the location of your choice- as an individual or a team! Virtual participants can submit photos, videos, and/or stories of their participation via email to leslie.ogilvie@androscoggin.org, on the Androscoggin Facebook page, or through the hashtag #HikeForHospice2024.

“We invite everyone to join us for this meaningful event, either in-person at beautiful Pineland Farms or virtually at a location of your choice” said Androscoggin’s Community Relations and Development Manager Leslie Ogilvie. ” Hike for Hospice is more than just a walk. It’s an opportunity for people to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away, whether in Androscoggin’s care or elsewhere.” To register or learn more, please visit https://androscoggin.org/get-involved/hike/.

For more information about the Hike for Hospice, please contact Leslie Ogilvie at leslie.ogilvie@androscoggin.org.