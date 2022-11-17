 LA Businesses to Lead “Stuff the Bus” Holiday Donation Drive

LEWISTON, ME (November 10, 2022) — The LA Metro Chamber has joined forces with Northeast Bank and the new Target Auburn to help those in need during the holidays this year for the annual “Stuff the Bus”. Northeast Bank’s generous support of Stuff the Bus helps the LA Metro Chamber reach businesses and residents through print, TV, and radio. This initiative invites anyone who would like to donate new toys and clothing to help families during the holidays to drop off their items at the Chamber or at one of the partner drop-off locations listed on their website https://discoverlamaine.com/stuff-the-bus/. Donations can also be purchased online through the Target Stuff the Bus Wishlist Registry.

In conjunction with the collection of new toys, winter clothing, and items for seniors and pets, the LA Metro Chamber and WIGY Radio are teaming up Tuesday, November 29, starting at 7 AM for a Stuff the Bus Radiothon. Radio host Mark Turcotte and Chamber President + CEO Shanna Cox will be joined in the studio by representatives from the mission-based organizations who help distribute the donated items to local individuals and families. Listeners tuning in will hear more about the Stuff the Bus partners, their mission, and their involvement, which will support more than 1,500 local families, teens, and seniors this year.

The WIGY radiothon will introduce listeners to the events’ distribution partners – Community Concepts, Kaydenz Kitchen, Lewiston Housing, MAINE Community Integration, New Beginnings, Promise Early Education Center, Safe Voices, Sandcastle Clinical and Educational Services, The Root Cellar, Tri-County Mental Health Services, Trinity Jubilee Center, and the YWCA.

On December 13th, the LA Metro Chamber Team will travel around LA on a Northeast Charter bus, collecting all of the donated gifts from the public drop-off locations and participating businesses and sort the items. On December 14th the public is invited to the Stuff the Bus Business After Hours at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch to see the donations first hand and to network with the Stuff the Bus collecting businesses, bus stops, and distribution partners, as well as members of the Chamber Board of Directors and staff.

On December 15th all of the collected community donations will be given to LA’s distribution partner organizations.

To learn more and find out how you can participate, visit https://discoverlamaine.com/stuff-the-bus/



Northeast Bank kicks off Stuff the Bus with a check presentation