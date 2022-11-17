MCHPP Offers Thanksgiving Services

BRUNSWICK, ME (November 7, 2022) — Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (MCHPP) is offering two Holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, our Thanksgiving Kits are a great option. Kits include: boxed stuffing, gravy mixes, canned corn and green beans, butternut squash, carrots and potatoes.

Meal kits are available for pickup at our Food Pantry from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, November 17th! They are also available for online ordering at Orderahead.org. If you have questions, please call our Food Pantry Coordinator at (207)725-2716 ext. 311 or email dsantora@mchpp.org.

When filling the kits, MCHPP prioritizes supporting local producers as much as possible. This year that included the purchasing of 4,800lbs of carrots from Crystal Spring Farm (Brunswick), 8,000lbs of butternut squash from Six River Farm (Bowdoinham), and 6,000lbs of Maine potatoes from Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Those who would rather pick up a prepared hot meal for their celebration can drop by our Soup Kitchen, which will be serving a to-go meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11am until 12:30pm. No reservations or registration are required- all are welcome.

Our Soup Kitchen Coordinator can be reached for questions at (207)725-2716 ext. 304 or by email at jgoldstein@mchpp.org. Generous funding from residents of Highland Green and 600 gift cards provided by the Albertson Companies Foundation are making these holiday offerings available.

With so many neighbors feeling the pinch of inflation on their household budgets, the public’s generous support is more important than ever before. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program offers dignity and empowerment by providing all members of our community with access to healthy food. Services include prepared meals, grocery distribution on-site, at local schools, and satellite locations in Harpswell and Lisbon Falls.

The MCHPP food pantry–located at 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick–is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 11 am–2 pm; Tuesday evenings 4-6 pm; and Saturdays from noon–3 pm; the Soup Kitchen serves freshly made-to-go meals on Mondays–Fridays from 11 am–12:30 pm and Saturdays noon–1:30 pm.

MCHPP is diligently working to maintain the health and safety of our staff, clients, and volunteers. We are committed to ensuring that our services are open and available to any and all in need.