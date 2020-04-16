LA Metro Chamber: The Healing Community Food Challenge

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Healing Community MEDCo for The Healing Community Food Challenge, making it easy for businesses and individuals to provide $100 a week in grocery gift cards to families whose income has been reduced from COVID-19. This new challenge was inspired by the success and response of area businesses and individuals who earlier this week sponsored the purchase of 5 laptops in 2 days. The laptops will be on loan to adult learners shifting to distance learning for a construction cohort- a partnership with Lewiston Adult Ed, WMCA, and Community Concepts. The laptops will continue to be a tech resource for future learners in the program.

The LA Metro Chamber has shifted its operations in an effort to provide support for the community and businesses. In addition to community-centered responses, the Chamber has swiftly shifted to providing webinars available not only to members, but other businesses in need. These webinars include speakers from member attorneys and professionals who can help others work through challenges in virtual work, the changes to general business law, and the changes to employment law. In response to growing concerns and questions about shifts in federal regulations, the Chamber hosted two listening sessions with Congressman Jared Golden.

“As a Chamber, we have been working to anticipate and provide emergent and vital content to our members through virtual methods to help address businesses’ pressing needs” said Shanna Cox, President + CEO. “While we continue to offer Certificates of Origin by appointment, our team has really shifted how they work and what they prioritize to address the fluid needs of business and community.”

Quickly on the heels of stay at home recommendations and changes in business operations, the Chamber pulled together an online community resource–LAadapts.com. This website features a business directory, community resources, business resources, and access to webinars from the Chamber—all available free and to the public.

“The purpose of #LAadapts is to provide quick and easy access for our community and businesses. Our hope is to be able to share and access information quickly that is curated to challenges the community is experiencing today” shared Sam Chamberlain, #LAadapts project manager, and a Chamber team member.

Amid the current crisis, the Chamber has worked to adapt and shift to the needs of the community and area businesses, working closely with business members to address individual needs, share communications, and bridge partnerships with other members.

“We are working in tandem with our members and other partners to develop tools, resources, and share information in the best possible fashion to support our businesses and community” said Cox.

An organization of community-minded businesses that serves Lewiston, Auburn, and surrounding communities, the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is an engine for economic vitality and enhanced quality of life. Through issues advocacy, workforce development, and professional networking, the LA Metro Chamber helps business and community build, lead, and thrive. (lametrochamber.com)