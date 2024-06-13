La Rencontre concert to feature Phil House and Kathy Haley

LEWISTON, ME—The Franco Center presents its La Rencontre luncheon Thursday, June 20. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for socializing. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. followed by featured musical artists Phil House and Kathy Haley.

This event is open to everyone and is meant for the community to connect with each other and with their neighbors of diverse cultures, languages, and backgrounds. The day’s theme will be the national festival of Quebec: St. Jean Baptiste, that country’s patron saint.

Phil House has been playing the organ at the First Universalist Church of Auburn, at weddings at the All Souls Chapel at the Poland Spring Resort, and many other venues for more than 35 years. House has shared the stage for about 33 years with his good friend Kathy Haley of Danville.

House taught himself to play piano at age 5. By 12 years old he was the organist for the Bryant Pond Baptist Church. He’s played professionally in Nashville, Tennessee nightclubs at night and church during the day, for more than a decade. When he moved back to Maine, he played piano in Graziano’s lounge until he found a church that needed his talents. He stays busy playing at other venues including senior community living centers.

Kathy Haley began performing early as a church organist, pianist and folk singer with the group Chord Majority. Haley was one of the lead singers with the Top 40 dance band Good and Plenty and then later with the vocal group The Girls of LA. She enjoys musical theater and has performed in the Pit Orchestra for many productions for LA-Community Little Theater and Lewiston High School. Currently, Haley is the accompanist for the Edward Little High School choral groups. Haley’s main role is organist/choir director at the Court Street Baptist Church of Auburn.

Tickets are $17 and include the meal and entertainment. All seats are reserved. Tickets must be purchased by noon Thursday, June 13, so the number of meals to prepare is known. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Call the box office at 207-689-2000 or visit between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Purchase online at http://www.francocenter.org/shows.

La Rencontre series is sponsored by FACE Foundation, TV5 Monde, and the Quebec Delegation Boston.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Parking is in the Oxford Street mill lot. Handicap access in on the Lincoln St. Alley side of the building.

