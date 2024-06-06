Make baby keepsakes for Father’s Day with LPL

LEWISTON, ME — On Friday, June 7th from 10:00am – 11:30am, the Lewiston Public Library Children’s Department will be offering the program Baby Keepsakes: Following in Your Footsteps in honor of Father’s Day. Caregivers will be able to create a personalized keepsake using their baby’s footprint on top of their adult shoe print.

This activity will take place in the back of the Children’s Department on the third floor of the library.

The program is recommended for babies ages birth to 2 years and their caregivers. Siblings are also welcome to attend.

This program is free and there is no registration. Participants are invited to bring a clean adult shoe for this program.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. For more information, please contact the Lewiston Public Library’s Children’s Department at 207-513-3133 or LPLKids@lewistonmaine.gov