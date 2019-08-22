LAE program alum returns to co-teach “College Success Skills”

College Transition Program alum Kassie Schmidt holds her daughter, Octavia, at the B Street Community Center in Lewiston. Schmidt will share her experiences as a college graduate in a one-session class called “College Success Skills.”

This fall, Lewiston Adult Education will offer a unique new class that will provide advice and encouragement for those seeking to go back to college. “College Success Skills” will be co-taught by LAE’s College Transition Program coordinator Amy Hatch, along with Central Maine Community College graduate Kassie Schmidt, who completed the College Transition Program at Lewiston Adult Education before attending CMCC.

Hatch has invited Schmidt, who will start graduate school classes at USM this fall to get a master’s degree in business administration, to recent College Transition Program classes to talk about her experiences juggling the responsibilities of being a parent and college student. “She’s an LAE success story, that’s for sure!” said Hatch.

The one-session “College Success Skills” class will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at 6 p.m. at the B Street Community Center at 57 Birch Street in Lewiston. The registration fee is $15. To register, see www.lewiston.maineadulted.org.

Those wishing to prepare for college classes can also sign up for the new fall session of the College Transition Program, which starts on September 10. Meeting on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, this free 14-week program reviews reading, writing, and math skills in a college-style setting. This year the program will feature an expanded focus on time management skills and finding and applying for scholarships. The program will also include visits to USM’s Lewiston-Auburn College and Central Maine Community College.

For more information about the one-session “College Success Skills” class or the 14-week College Transition Program, call Lewiston Adult Education at 795-4141 or email Amy Hatch at ahatch@lewistonpublicschools.org.