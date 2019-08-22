Lewiston-based financial advisor to make weekly appearances on the Howie Carr Show

Kevin Frisbie, a Maine-based Investment Adviser Representative affiliated with Foundations Investment Advisors, has been named the exclusive financial commentator for the Howie Carr Show. Frisbie is the founder and president of Frisbie Benefits, which is based in Lewiston and has offices and affiliates in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Frisbie is passionate about financial literacy and retirement planning. His first book, “Every Dime, Every Day,” was published in 2018. His office also hosts educational community workshops to help current and future retirees learn about social security, tax reform, and retirement income planning issues.

As the radio show’s exclusive financial commentator, Frisbie will join Carr each week to discuss important financial news and how these events could impact planning. He will share educational tips and strategies designed to help listeners take control of their retirement by understanding the constantly changing financial landscape.

The Howie Carr Show is broadcasted on 25 stations throughout New England. To listen to Frisbie on the show each week, find a list of stations at www.howiecarrshow.com/stations.

To learn more about Frisbie Benefits or to request an appointment, visit www.frisbiebenefits.com.