Leading plastic surgeon joins CMH

LEWISTON – Renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Therese K. White, MD, FACS, joins the Central Maine Healthcare Oncology Institute as the director of the Breast Care Center.

One of the leading breast reconstruction surgeons in Maine, White also specializes in hand surgery, skin cancer reconstruction and body contouring. She was most recently president of Plastic and Hand Surgical Associates in South Portland. She was also the division director of plastic surgery at Maine Medical Center and on the hospital’s Breast Leadership Council.

White takes on her new role as Central Maine Healthcare builds its new Cancer Care Center, which will be completed in February 2022.

“Dr. White brings to Central Maine Healthcare 25 years of experience in Maine providing the highest quality and most innovative care to her patients. Her reputation as a skilled surgeon and caring physician is unmatched, drawing patients from across the state and even the region,” said Jason Krupp, MD, FACP, president of Central Maine Medical Group. “Beyond that, Therese is a great clinical leader and a wonderful person. I am looking forward to growing the Breast Care Center program under her leadership.”

The ability to improve quality of life for patients through a wide range of procedures drew White to plastic surgery.

“Plastic surgery allows surgeons to have long relationships with patients,” she said. “The time I spend with patients is invaluable. Patient outcomes are better when they are involved in decision making. The time and effort spent getting to know and educate patients leads to better decision making and, ultimately, better outcomes.”

A graduate of Dartmouth College, White earned her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and is board certified in plastic surgery. She held a fellowship at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Massachusetts and did her residency at Maine Medical Center. She has used her skills on a number of international medical mission trips.

White began her new role at Central Maine Healthcare in January.

