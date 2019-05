Roy Varney (c.), with Sen. Jeff Timberlake (l.) and Rep. Joshua Morris

Roy Varney of Turner, a senior at Leavitt Area High School, was presented with a legislative sentiment in the Maine Senate recently by Senator Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin). The sentiment recognizes Varney’s achievements of winning the Class A Boys Nordic Classical State Championship for the second time and the Pursuit Championship. He was also named Varsity Maine Boys Skier of the Year by the Portland Press Herald.