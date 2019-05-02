Norway Savings awarded “Best Wellness Employer Gold Certification”

Pictured here (l. to r) are Nick Mowatt of Occupational Medical Consulting, LLC and Tricia Brooks, Richelle Wallace, and Patricia Shields of Norway Savings Bank.

Norway Savings Bank was recently awarded “2019 Best Wellness Employer Gold Certification” from Wellness Workdays, an organization dedicated to creating and supporting worksite wellness programs that inspire employees to make simple and positive changes to continually improve their health.

Wellness Workdays and Harvard Medical School evaluated candidates for the award in the categories of Assessment, Strategy, Implementation, and Evaluation. Norway Savings Bank’s programs received high rankings in all four categories, including perfect scores for displaying a structured plan to assess and implement wellness strategies. In all, only 14 companies achieved this Gold Certification.

According to Wellness Workdays, Norway Savings has established and maintained a healthy culture through a variety of initiatives, including: investing in a health coach to provide one-on-one sessions with all employees who want to participate; providing complimentary on-site gyms at its two largest offices; holding off-site Wellness Fairs for all employees; and establishing a Wellness Committee, which oversees and advocates for all wellness activities.

“Due to these initiatives and more, we’ve seen impressive employee health metric improvement across the Bank,” said Patricia Weigel, President and CEO of Norway Savings Bank.

“Great employees deserve a healthy workplace,” said Richelle Wallace, SVP, Senior Resources Officer of Norway Savings Bank. “We are proud of the steps we’ve taken over the years to help our employees stay healthy and active, and this designation reinforces our efforts in that area.”