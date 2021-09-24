Legislators remember 9/11

From Maine Senate

AUGUSTA — On the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) reflected on the events of that day, and the years following.

“Most Americans remember where they were when they first got word that a plane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers in New York City. I was working in the woods well out of cell phone range and miles away from the closest television when my boss called me on the radio to say that a plane had hit a building in New York City. An hour later, he called to report that a second plane had hit a building. Soon after, we learned that it was an act of terrorism. To be honest, it was hard to wrap your head around at the moment; it didn’t seem like this could be real. It wasn’t until I saw the striking images of passenger planes colliding with the Twin Towers when the enormity of this tragedy hit me and I knew nothing would ever be the same. In the two decades that have followed the attacks, those emotions ring true today.

“On the 20th Anniversary of these terrorist attacks, we must remember the men and women who lost their lives in these horrific attacks and keep their loved ones in our thoughts. Although the attacks forever changed the lives of every American, the family members and loved ones of those who died saw their world shatter in more ways than one and then had to share that grief with an entire nation.

“We must also honor the extraordinary men and women, who saw something unimaginable – a plane smash into one of the tallest buildings in the world – and responded by running full speed towards the crash, not knowing what they would find but with the sole mission of saving lives. It’s hard to put into words the heroism Americans witnessed that day. In the wake of unspeakable tragedy, firefighters and first responders showed up for this country with many making the ultimate sacrifice. The best way to honor their memories and express our gratitude is to ensure the first responders and survivors, who suffered physical and emotional trauma, continue getting the care they’re owed.

“As we remember this fateful day in our nation’s history, let’s hold our loved ones a little tighter, look out for our neighbors, take care of our communities and find strength in each other. After all, it’s all we have and that’s what’s important.”

From U.S. Sen. King

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, saying, “Twenty years have passed since the horrific attacks of September 11th that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, and the horrors of that day still remain seared in the memories of so many Americans,” said Senator King. “I can recall clear as day my moment of realization that the first plane crashing into the tower was an attack, not an accident. I will never forget the fear and uncertainty of wondering which target was next. I remember the pit of despair upon learning that my son, who worked near the World Trade Center, was missing; I remember the relief and joy I felt upon learning that he was safe; and I remember the heartbreak of knowing that thousands of families across America would not receive the same good news.

“The victims of these attacks were everyday people, guilty of no crime other than going about their daily business in the wrong place at the wrong time. They were the victims of an evil few, who sacrificed innocent lives in an effort to attack America’s values. But they had a larger goal in mind on that day – to intimidate each and every American, and drive us apart from one another. On that front, they failed mightily – because in the painful days that followed, the best of America shone through the darkness.

“We saw our heroic first responders rushing towards burning buildings to save lives – including many who traveled from far and wide to aid to their fellow citizens during a time of need. We saw resilience, defiance, and unity as Americans chose bravery over fear and love over hatred. In the face of unknown peril, we embraced the ideals that make our nation so special. We also saw the true tolerance of America in action, as our President visited a Mosque and made clear to the rest of the world that our nation’s diversity is our strength, and we knew terrorists were not religious martyrs – but evil murderers. Our unified message today, as it was then, is that we will remain vigilant and relentless in pursuing those who would try to follow in their footsteps or enable them to do our nation harm.

“Twenty years later, we’re in the midst of another crisis – this time, a public health pandemic. Unfortunately, at this juncture, it seems that our nation’s divisions have been inflamed rather than set aside; instead of pulling us together, this pandemic has too often pushed us apart. On this solemn day, as we remind ourselves to “never forget” the events of September 11th, we must also remind ourselves how we responded – with solidarity, resilience, desire to understand, and kindness for the health and well-being of our neighbors. We knew, deep down, that none of our differences meant more than our shared identity as Americans. As we remember those that we lost on this tragic day, let us honor them by recommitting ourselves to the values they cherished and devoting ourselves to examining how to protect one another from another global threat.”