Lewiston brush pick up rescheduled

Brush will be collected from Lewiston’s residential properties during the week of April 22, 2024,
by Public Works Department staff.

  • Brush butt ends (cut ends) MUST face the street.
  • Brush MUST be curbside by no later than Sunday, April 21 – no exceptions
  • Once Public Works staff clears a street of curbside brush, they will not return to that
    street to collect additional brush.
  • Curbside collection is restricted to ONLY wood/tree waste and brush.
  • Wood/tree waste that will not be collected includes:
    ? Tree stumps (regardless of size)
    ? Tree limbs greater than 12 inches diameter
    ? Demolition wood fencing; decking; and/or wood from
    construction/demolition projects
    IN ADDITION, during Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week—free of charge—Lewiston residents
    may bring one standard size pick-up truckload of brush only (three yards per residence) to
    the Lewiston Solid Waste Facility, 420 River Road.
  • If you need to dispose of household waste items, please visit www.lewistonmaine.gov/otherdisposal
