Lewiston brush pick up rescheduled

Brush will be collected from Lewiston’s residential properties during the week of April 22, 2024,

by Public Works Department staff.

Brush butt ends (cut ends) MUST face the street.

Brush MUST be curbside by no later than Sunday, April 21 – no exceptions

Once Public Works staff clears a street of curbside brush, they will not return to that

street to collect additional brush.

street to collect additional brush. Curbside collection is restricted to ONLY wood/tree waste and brush.

Wood/tree waste that will not be collected includes:

? Tree stumps (regardless of size)

? Tree limbs greater than 12 inches diameter

? Demolition wood fencing; decking; and/or wood from

construction/demolition projects

IN ADDITION, during Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week—free of charge—Lewiston residents

may bring one standard size pick-up truckload of brush only (three yards per residence) to

the Lewiston Solid Waste Facility, 420 River Road.

? Tree stumps (regardless of size) ? Tree limbs greater than 12 inches diameter ? Demolition wood fencing; decking; and/or wood from construction/demolition projects IN ADDITION, during Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week—free of charge—Lewiston residents may bring one standard size pick-up truckload of brush only (three yards per residence) to the Lewiston Solid Waste Facility, 420 River Road. If you need to dispose of household waste items, please visit www.lewistonmaine.gov/otherdisposal