Lewiston brush pick up rescheduled
Brush will be collected from Lewiston’s residential properties during the week of April 22, 2024,
by Public Works Department staff.
- Brush butt ends (cut ends) MUST face the street.
- Brush MUST be curbside by no later than Sunday, April 21 – no exceptions
- Once Public Works staff clears a street of curbside brush, they will not return to that
street to collect additional brush.
- Curbside collection is restricted to ONLY wood/tree waste and brush.
- Wood/tree waste that will not be collected includes:
? Tree stumps (regardless of size)
? Tree limbs greater than 12 inches diameter
? Demolition wood fencing; decking; and/or wood from
construction/demolition projects
IN ADDITION, during Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week—free of charge—Lewiston residents
may bring one standard size pick-up truckload of brush only (three yards per residence) to
the Lewiston Solid Waste Facility, 420 River Road.
- If you need to dispose of household waste items, please visit www.lewistonmaine.gov/otherdisposal