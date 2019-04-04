Lewiston High grad shares football memories

Alfred Grenier of Lewiston shows off his championship patches from the 1949 and 1950 high school football seasons.

Alfred “Alfie” Grenier visited Lewiston High School last month to share memories of being a member of the Blue Devils’ back-to-back state championship football teams.The Lewiston resident brought a jacket with his 1949 and 1950 championship patches and gave a copy of a Sun-Journal story about the winning seasons to Lewiston High School Athletic Director Jason Fuller.

Grenier plans to donate his banner commemorating the undefeated 1950 season to the high school. It includes the scores of all the games from that year.

Don Roux Field, which is behind the high school, honors another member of the 1949 and 1950 football teams. Roux was a 1951 Lewiston High School graduate who served as chairman of the school committee.