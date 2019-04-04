Congregation president Peter Floyd tests out lighting options for the disco ball.

Concerts for a Cause will present a DejaFunk Dance Party on Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. DejaFunk is a live funk and disco band featuring singer Brooke Lachance, Carl Virgin-Brooks on guitar, Dave Grimmel on organ and vocals, Mike Reardon on bass, and Dennis Boudreau on drums.

CFAC will hold a Soul Train-style dance contest at intermission; winners will be selected by the band. Disco-era attire is optional. There will be refreshments and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $15 at the door, cash or credit. First Universalist Church is located at 169 Pleasant St. (across from Dairy Joy) in Auburn. For more information, call 783-0461 or see uuconcerts.org.