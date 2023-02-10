Lewiston HS Mock Trial Team Visits the State House

AUGUSTA, ME (February 1, 2023) ­­— On Tuesday, January 31, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, welcomed Lewiston High School’s Mock Trial team to the State House and presented the team with a legislative sentiment for winning the State championship on December 5, 2022, defeating the team from Brewer High School in the state finals. The team was recognized in the House and Senate and met with Gov. Janet Mills.

“I am so proud of these students. They worked so hard to prepare for this tournament, and they executed flawlessly,” said Sen. Rotundo. “This team has made me and the entire Lewiston community very proud. I wish them the best of luck in the national competition.”

The mock trial competition is essentially a hypothetical criminal trial in which students play the roles of attorneys and witnesses. Trials take place in front of Maine judges and attorneys who evaluate the students on their preparation, mastery of the facts, and demeanor and poise. Maine Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill supervised the finals competition.

The team consists of Head Coach Michelle Crowley and students Ava Golder, Ben Cloutier, Sarah Mack, Gabby Thomas, Taylor Jean, Hayden LeCompte, Olivia Crowley, Ethan Rinko, Gabby Gladu, Kim McLaughlin, Adry Viles, Victoria Mpaka and Hayley Aloegnikou. Additional coaches include attorneys Paul Dionne of the Dionne and Couturier law firm, Amy Dietrich of the Skelton, Taintor, and Abbott law firm, and retired attorney Ron Lebel, formerly of Skelton, Taintor and Abbott. Recent LHS graduate and mock trial alum Dominic Pelletier also helped coach the team.

The team will next represent the State of Maine at the national competition, which will take place in Little Rock, Arkansas from May 18 to 20, 2023.

A legislative sentiment acknowledges and recognizes academic, athletic, civic, professional or service-related accomplishments.

The Lewiston High School Mock Trial team with Rep. Michael Lajoie, Rep. Margaret Craven, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Kristen Cloutier