From City of Lewiston

LEWISTON – Lewiston Public Works is welcoming individuals and teams to again join them for a “Lewiston Citywide Litter Pick Up Day.”

The fall pick up event will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m.-noon, and participants may pick up litter in their own neighborhood or anywhere in the city that they see a need.

Church or community groups are also encouraged to adopt an area. There is no fee to participate. Participants may register/agree to the event waiver online and identify the location they will clean at www.lewistonmaine.gov/litterevent

Lewiston Public Works staff will be on site at Kennedy Park on event day to distribute supplies: bags, gloves, pickers, and buckets.

A safety procedure flyer will be given out with supplies outlining safe practices for participation, as well as available online at www.lewistonmaine.gov/littersafety

In addition, a safety station pop-up tent will be on site at Kennedy Park. Items deemed unsafe for pick up should be “called into” Public Works Dispatch for same-day pick up by trained personnel (207) 513-3000, X3450. An event flyer and safety guidelines are attached.

Participants will also have disposal options for what they pick up.

Bags of collected litter may be returned to Kennedy Park for disposal at a drop-off site near park gazebo.

Public Works will pick up bags of litter at a specified location if previously stated on online registration/waiver form OR called into Public Works Dispatch the morning of the event (207) 513-3000, X3450.

Residents may put collected bags of litter at curbside with their regular weekly curbside pick-up.

Participating teams will be eligible to win a prize by posting pics of their team picking up litter and using a #nolitter tag! Prize categories are Biggest Team, Most Creative, Most Colorful!