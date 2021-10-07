Just-In-Time Recreation opens its doors

From LA Metro Chamber

LEWISTON – Just-In-Time Recreation at 24 Mollison Way in Lewiston officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

Justin Juray cuts the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the recently-renovated Just-In-Time Recreation, in a ceremony last week at the facility at 24 Mollison Way in Lewiston. (Photo courtesy of LA Metro Chamber)

City of Lewiston Economic + Community Development Director Lincoln Jeffers was joined by the President + CEO of the LA Metro Chamber Shanna Cox, LA Metro Board Chair and CEO of Lucro Management Jessica Donovan, Karen Staples of Senator Susan Collins’ Office, and members of the public.

“Our goal at Just-In-Time is to provide a comfortable, relaxed, and welcome atmosphere for people to visit and spend time with one another while having a good time. It’s a joy to see people smile and feel that they got what they paid for – and maybe a little more, whether it’s for a birthday party or a night out. We are thrilled to support the LA area by partnering with local businesses including Blackies, Grants Bakery, Roopers Beverage, DeBlois Electric, and Nadeau’s Refrigeration for their products and services. We see a bright future for the family-friendly game of bowling, as well as the region,” said owner Justin Juray.

The owners and avid bowlers, Justin and Samantha Juray, have recently remodeled the Lewiston staple, keeping bowling alive in the twin cities.

“Justin and Samantha stepped up to the challenge of improving and restoring this space, and literally put their blood, sweat, and tears into making it look as gorgeous as you see today. We have seen an outpouring of support from our community – and I’d like to think that is the definition of what business in this region is all about,” Cox said.

From 10 pin lanes and candlepin lanes, to a newly renovated bar with a great selection of local draft beers, and a sit down restaurant offering an expanded menu, you can count on a fun night out at Just-In-Time Recreation!

“It really is a community institution. It needed new energy, it needed a new vision and you certainly brought both of those qualities with you to your new business venture. We are delighted that you saved this Lewiston landmark and really brought it back to its original, and now updated, glory,” said Jeffers.

