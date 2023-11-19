Lewiston mayoral runoff election is December 12

LEWISTON, ME – The City of Lewiston Mayoral Runoff Election will be held on Tue., Dec. 12, and absentee ballots for this election are currently available for Lewiston residents who would like to vote early. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thu., Dec. 7.

Registered voters needing an absentee ballot may call the City Clerk’s Office at (207) 513-3124; may mail in an application form which can be downloaded from the City’s website; or can come into Lewiston City Hall, 27 Pine Street. Office hours are Mon. – Fri., 8:30 AM – 4 PM.

The Runoff Election is between Jonathan Connor and Carl Sheline – the candidates who placed in the top two positions during the Nov. 7 election. According to the City Charter, the Mayor must be elected by a majority vote. Since neither candidate received a majority during the Nov. 7 election, the Runoff Election has been scheduled.

“Absentee voting is increasingly popular with each election,” said Lewiston City Clerk Kathy Montejo. “Voters are interested in absentee voting because they can avoid the crowds at the polls and voters simply enjoy the convenience of voting by mail or voting early, and due to a December election, many voters will want to avoid going out in bad weather if it is snowy or cold on election day.”

The City’s web site, www.lewistonmaine.gov/elections, contains a sample ballot, absentee ballot application form, and other information that voters may find useful.

Voters are encouraged to contact the City Clerk’s Office at (207) 513-3124 with any questions they may have regarding the election process.