Elvis tribute concert coming to Franco Center

LEWISTON, ME—The Franco Center will host an Elvis tribute concert featuring Robert Washington at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Facebook fans of World Champion Elvis Impersonator, Robert Washington, who is sometimes known as The Black Elvis, say that Washington is “the best Elvis Impersonator on the planet.”

Washington is the first black man to win the “Elvis Impersonator World Championship” title, and he did it in the heart of the South: Memphis, Tennessee. Winning that title was a historic event for Washington and other black Elvis impersonators. The championship was won in Elvis’s hometown, “where a black man with a voice like a 747 engine beat out 100 other white contenders, some who had $30,000 worth of plastic surgery to look like Elvis,” according to his fan page. But not Washington; he is the real deal. He will also perform a few James Brown tunes.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door day of show.

Tickets can be purchased through the Franco Center’s box office in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays or call 207-689-2000. Ticket purchases can also be made online at www.francocenter.org/shows.

Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m. Concert is at 7 p.m. The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston. Parking is in the mill lot across the street. Handicap access is on the Lincoln Street Alley side of the building.

Fans have posted videos of Robert Washington performing as both Elvis and James Brown, such as this one https://youtu.be/cMdAuRMd65Q by Stéphan Beauregard.

“We are grateful for our concert sponsors. Our Season Underwriter is Maple Way Dental Care; Media Sponsors are Sun Journal, Turner Publishing, Uncle Andy’s, Bennett Radio Group,” said Jake Hodgkin, production manager. “The show sponsor is Platz Associates.”

