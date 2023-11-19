Maine Resiliency Center opens

LEWISTON, ME – Community Concepts, Inc., in partnership with the State of Maine, City of Lewiston, and community partners, will open the Maine Resiliency Center (previously announced by the City of Lewiston as the Community Resiliency Center) on Monday, November 13th at noon. The Center is located at 184 Main Street in Lewiston, with direct access via the catwalk on the third floor of the parking garage behind the building at 26 Chapel Street.

The Maine Resiliency Center has been created to offer a place of healing and support to individuals and families impacted by the mass shooting in Lewiston on October 25th and the aftermath of the tragedy. The Center will be dedicated to serving as a resource hub for anyone impacted by the shooting at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille. This includes anyone present at the shootings, family, friends, and loved ones, first responders and medical personnel, and any member of the larger community who feels impacted by these events.

The Center will initially be open weekdays with walk-in hours from 12-5pm. Additional planned activities, programming, and private appointments will also be offered outside of walk-in hours. The Center can be reached by phone at 207-515-3930 starting at 12pm on Monday, November 13th. A website for the Center is currently being developed.

The Maine Resiliency Center is staffed by knowledgeable and caring professionals to focus on the longer-term needs of community members in the aftermath of this tragedy. The Center will offer access to service navigation, case management, and behavioral health support among other services based on identified needs.

The Center will be managed by Community Concepts, Inc., the Community Action Agency serving Androscoggin County. Services for victims’ families had previously been coordinated at the Family Assistance Center (FAC) located at the Lewiston Armory. The FAC closed on Thursday, November 2nd, and ongoing supports will now be available at the Maine Resiliency Center.

To protect the confidentiality of visitors, media are not allowed to visit the Center without invitation or making arrangements with Center management in advance.

If individuals are in need of immediate support, The Maine Crisis Line can be reached by dialing 988 or 1-888-568-1112. Free and confidential support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Text and chat lines are also available.