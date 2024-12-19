Lewiston Middle School’s bountiful harvest event

LEWISTON, ME — In early December on a snowy day, students and teachers from Lewiston Middle School’s 21st Century Program in Lewiston, ME hosted a multi-faceted and interactive harvest event to celebrate the fresh foods they have been growing at school in their Flex Farms.

Students were very busy after school harvesting the Flex Farms that had been growing basil, edible flowers, green beans, and mint. They then used their harvest to cook up a pesto sauce, a green bean dish, and even a mint dessert. The students also made homemade soaps that included edible flowers grown in their Flex Farms. In addition, students and teachers executed a lesson on PH levels to show their expertise in monitoring and tracking levels in their hydroponic systems and they discussed the many new things they have recently learned about STEM, hydroponics and nutrition.

On a very cold and snowy day when they didn’t even know if school would be in session, Lewiston Middle School students were in the midst of growing, harvesting and cooking fresh foods! The school district has nine Flex Farms across six local schools where they grow a variety of fresh foods including a variety of lettuces, fresh herbs, peas, and even edible flowers. These harvested foods are not only sent home with students and teachers but are also used in various program activities. They are served at school events, where parents and students can enjoy the fresh produce, further integrating the harvest into the program’s broader educational and community activities.

Students in Lewiston Middle School’s 21st Century Program are embracing innovative, sustainable approaches to enhance access to fresh food and hands-on learning tools within their school district. In a region where food insecurity impacts many, the program’s use of Flex Farms teaches students to grow fresh produce indoors year-round. The goal is to empower students with valuable skills they can share with their families and communities. Additionally, students have created mini hydroponic systems using recycled bottles, which now thrive on home windowsills, further extending the impact of their learning.

The Flex Farms are just one part of the 21st Century program. “The goal is to have students participate in a literacy component, STEM component, health and wellness, youth leadership, and an art component,” said Gretchen Pleasant, 21st Century Program Director. “To reach all of the components, we use Fork Farms for a gardening club. We also have a cooking club, sewing club, quilting club, woodworking club, painting, basket weaving and much more. We do our best to teach a lot of different hands-on skills that they may not have an opportunity to do at home or during the regular school day.”

At Fork Farms, we are so very thankful and proud of our partners and the creative ways they use our Flex Farms to learn, grow, find new recipes and continue to explore and support their communities.