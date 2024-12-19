CMMC maternity nationally recognized as “High Performing”

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) has once again been recognized as “High Performing in Maternity Care” by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News began evaluating maternity care hospitals in 2021, rating hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submit detailed data to the publication for analysis. For the 2025 edition, 817 hospitals, an all-time high, submitted maternity data for evaluation. These public ratings assist expectant parents, in consultation with their doctors, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care for uncomplicated births.

According to the publication, just half of the hospitals evaluated for the 2025 ratings edition have been named Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

Hospitals rated “Best” for Maternity Care by U.S. News:

Are high performing in breastfeeding metrics.

Have C-section rates 22% lower compared with maternity care hospitals not recognized by U.S. News.

Have severe unexpected newborn complication rates 44% lower compared with maternity care hospitals not recognized by U.S. News.

Have episiotomy rates 33% lower compared with maternity care hospitals not recognized by U.S. News.

Have breast milk feeding rates 12% higher compared with maternity care hospitals not recognized by U.S. News.

Are 13% more likely to report race/ethnicity data for both C-section and severe unexpected newborn complications compared with maternity care hospitals not recognized by U.S. News.

“What an honor it is for our Maternity Department to once again receive this recognition,” said Rebecca Brakeley, MD, chief of Women’s and Children’s Health at Central Maine Healthcare. “Few life events are as significant as childbirth, and the people of central Maine are very fortunate to have such dedicated and skilled healthcare professionals available to them when the time comes. U.S. News & World Report is acknowledging what the people of Maine already know: CMMC is a great place to have a baby!”

When a baby is born at CMMC, a chime that is heard around the hospital is played to share the good news.

Earlier this year, Newsweek also named CMMC one of the best hospitals in the nation for maternity.

Additionally, CMMC received a near-perfect 97 (out of 100) score on the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition & Care (mPINC) survey which evaluates categories such as immediate postpartum care, breastfeeding education and support after patient discharge. The national average score was 82.

Elaine Law, RNC, 30-year NICU nurse at the CMMC Maternity Department and dedicated nurse leader emeritus