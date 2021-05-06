Lewiston schools registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten

LEWISTON – Registration has been opened for Lewiston Schools for the 2021-22 school year for Pre-K and Kindergarten students.

Pre-K

Pre-K Registration Information for Lewiston Public Schools.

Must be 4 years of age on or before October 15, 2021

Please complete the Google Form (link provided) to put your child on the PreK List for Fall 2021.

Respective schools will coordinate scheduling appointments to complete registration

forms and gather necessary documentation once able.

REGISTRATION LINK: https://bit.ly/LewistonKPKReg

QUESTIONS: kinderprekreg@lewistonpublicschools.org

1-855-938-0648 ?????? ??? ???????? ???? ???????

Haddi aad rabto in lagu turjumo warqadani, fadlan soo woo 1-207-212-1473

Pour vous faire interpreter ce document, priere d’appeler le 1-855-938-0657

Para receber uma interpretacao desse documento, faz favor de ligar para 1-855-938-0657

For interpretation in Shqip (Albanian) Fasi, Kreyol Ayisyen (Haitian Creole), (Mandarin), and Pyccknn (Russian) please call 1-855-938-0656.

For interpretation in Español (Spanish), Ti?ng Vi?t (Vietnamese), and Ikinyarwanda (Kinyarwanda), please call 1-855-938-0648.

For interpretation of this document in other languages, please call (207) 795-4120.

Kindergarten

Kindergarten Registration Information for Lewiston Public Schools.

Must be 5 years old by October 15, 2021

*Students currently attending Lewiston Public Schools Pre-K do not need to participate in the K

registration process.

Please complete the Google Form (link provided) to put your child on the list for Fall 2021.

Respective schools will coordinate scheduling appointments to complete registration form and provide necessary documentation once able.

REGISTRATION LINK: https://bit.ly/LewistonKPKReg

QUESTIONS: kinderprekreg@lewistonpublicschools.org

1-855-938-0648 ?????? ??? ???????? ???? ??????? .

Haddii aad rabto in lagu turjumo warqadani, fadlan soo wac 1-855-938-0648.

Pour vous faire interpréter cet email, prière d’appeler le 1-855-938-0648.

Para receber uma interpretação deste email, faz favor de ligar para 1-855-938-0648.

For interpretation in Shqiptar (Albanian), Farsi, Kreyòl Ayisyen (Haitian Creole), ??? (Mandarin), ??????(Punjabi), and ??????? (Russian), please call 1-855-938-0647.

For interpretation in Español (Spanish), Ti?ng Vi?t (Vietnamese), and Ikinyarwanda (Kinyarwanda), please call 1-855-938-0648.

For interpretation of this document in other languages, please call (207) 795-4120.