WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 8, 2023) – U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Vice-Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the Lewiston Housing Authority and the City of Lewiston have been selected to receive $1,795,045 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative delivers a comprehensive approach to neighborhood transformation by providing funding for local assistance programs. This grant will supplement the city’s previous Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Implementation Grant award of $30 million in 2021, for Lewiston’s Tree Streets Plan, which Senator Collins championed. The plan includes a block-by-block revitalization strategy that aims to replace and renovate 1,500 housing units in the Tree Streets and Downtown neighborhoods in Lewiston.

“It is so encouraging to see the positive impact that these grants are having in Lewiston,” said Senator Collins. “I look forward to continuing to work with city leaders in Lewiston as they further implement their long-term strategy for community renewal, because creating vibrant, thriving neighborhoods throughout our state is a benefit to all Mainers.”

This award will be used to renovate the Lafayette Park, Maple Knoll, and Oxford Street housing complexes, as well as other locations in those targeted areas. Lewiston is the only city in Maine to receive grant funding through this program, and one of only three cities in all of New England.