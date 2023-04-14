CLT’s Little Women Opens April 20

AUBURN, ME (April 8, 2023) — Community Little Theater will be staging the musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale “Little Women” directed by Brandon Chaloux with music direction by Paul Caron and choreography by Jamie Watson.

“Little Women” is based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic American novel. The semi-autobiographical tale gives the audience a glimpse at the lives, loves and dreams of an aspiring young writer growing up in the Civil War era. Enjoy endearing moments captured in this musical shared by their relationships with their loving and encouraging mother Marmee, old fashioned Great Aunt March, the irascible yet tender Mr. Laurence, and love interest Laurie.

The cast and crew of “Little Women” has been rehearsing since March and it has been a labor of love to bring this beautiful tale to life. The costume team, led by Susan Fortier, has put in countless hours carefully researching the fashions of 1865 and subsequently designing, sewing, knitting and crafting. The complexity of the designs and the attention to detail made this no small task, but the results are simply amazing.

Adding to the magic is the carefully designed and painstakingly constructed set, led by Brandon Chaloux as construction lead and Becca Tinkham on set decor, enhanced by the lighting design of Danny Gay. The audience will be swept back in time and into the lives of the March sisters.

“Little Women” tells the story of The March sisters; Jo, played by Janelle Raven, Meg, played by Karianna Merrill, Beth, played by Casey Griffin and Amy, played by Maria Groover. Jo dreams of selling her stories for publication, but, finding no success, she begrudgingly takes the advice of her friend, Professor Bhaer, and agrees to write more from herself. Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters, bringing the experience of four young women, growing up in Civil War America, to life.

CLT will present “Little Women” April 20th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, 28th; 29th at 7:30 p.m, and April 23rd and 30th at 2:00 p.m. Call 783-0958 or visit www.LACLT.com for tickets and information.

L/A Community Little Theatre, located at 30 Academy Street in Auburn, has been producing live theatre since 1940. A volunteer, non-profit organization, our goal is to provide affordable and quality entertainment in the performing arts as well as education, training, and experience in theatre for area youth. www.laclt.com.

Director Brandon Chaloux and Stage Manager Sarah Chaloux work on some set pieces for CLT’s upcoming production of the musical ‘Little Women.’