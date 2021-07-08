Lewiston and Auburn celebrate our Liberty

By Nathan Tsukroff

LEWISTON/AUBURN – Sister cities Lewiston and Auburn celebrated the Fourth of July with the Liberty Festival, finishing off the weekend with a fireworks display over Great Falls on Monday night.

Lewiston shut down Court Street and Maine Street by Veterans Memorial Park, and residents from both cities filled the park and all four lanes of the bridge over the Androscoggin River.

The Lewiston/Auburn Liberty Festival finished with a fireworks display over Great Falls on Monday night, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Lewiston residents filled Veterans Memorial Park and the Court Street bridge across the Androscoggin River to watch. (Tsukroff photo)

There was not a Liberty Festival last year, due to the pandemic, and this year’s festival did not include vendors, music or other events.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics put on the fireworks from the Auburn side of the falls, near the railway track that crosses the top of the falls.

Hundreds of people filled the park on the Lewiston side of the river, with others standing on the bridge and watching from the Riverwalk trail on the Auburn side.

The fireworks had been scheduled for Friday night, and were postponed to Monday because of a passing storm.