From City of Lewiston

LEWISTON-AUBURN – Liberty Festival organizer Cathy McDonald, in partnership with the Cities of Lewiston & Auburn, has announced that the Liberty Festival fireworks will tale place on July 3 this year.

The difficult decision was made to cancel the full event last summer, but organizers are pleased to report that this celebration of America’s independence will be back this July, although with changes.

There will be no vendors, music, or events this year, but fireworks will fill the sky.

Residents are invited to beautiful downtown Lewiston and Auburn for a fireworks display over the Great Falls and the Androscoggin River on Saturday, July 3 (not the 4th), at 9:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the fireworks will take place on July 5.

A map of the best places to view the Liberty Festival fireworks and park can be found at www.lewistonmaine.gov/fireworks21

Viewing areas include a lane on the Court Street bridge at Great Falls, Veterans Memorial Park, Raymond Park, under the “Hopeful” sign, Simard-Payne Park, The Riverwalk, and Festival Plaza.

Event updates will also be posted on the “Lewiston Auburn Liberty Festival” Facebook page.

Festival organizers plan to bring the full Liberty Festival back to the community in July of 2022.