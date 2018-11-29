Lisbon names new Moxie Festival coordinator

The Town of Lisbon has announcedthat Julie-Ann Baumer will serve as coordinator of the 2019 Moxie Festival. The2019 event will be administered by the Parks & Recreation Department instead of the Economic & Community Development Department.

“We are excited to have Julie-Ann working with the organizing committee and our staffto spearhead the festival,” said Director of Parks & RecreationMark Stevens. “She has deep roots here and a ton of energy and passion for our town.”

Baumer will take over the planning of the festival from Tracey Steuber, who coordinated the festival since 2014 while also working full-time as the town’s Economic & Community Development Director.

“Being part of the Moxie Festival in 2013 was what encouraged me to move home after living away for a number of years,” said Baumer. “Working closely with Tracey Steuber and Gina Mason has helped me better understand how things work in this small town I love so much. And working with my high school classmate, Mark Stevens, isn’t too bad either. It’s going to be a great festival!”

Baumer, a Lisbon native and resident, is an insurance analyst by profession. She is also a freelance writer and blogger. She is on the board of directors for the Gendron Franco Center and serves astheir volunteer coordinator. She has been on the Moxie Festival Committee since 2013 and hosted the Moxie Recipe Contest for three of those years. Her involvement in the festival has also included the Chugging Challenge, the Car Show, and the 5k Road Race.