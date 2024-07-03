Longtime Lewiston educator receives legislative sentiment

AUGUSTA, ME —On Saturday, June 22, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, attended a reception for teachers and staff at Montello School in honor of longtime Lewiston educator Mike Martel. Sen. Rotundo presented Mr. Martel with a legislative sentiment recognizing his 43-year teaching career.

“Mike has dedicated his entire career to teaching generations of Lewiston students, helping to ensure that they have the skills and knowledge to lead productive, happy lives,” said Sen. Rotundo. “He has set a wonderful example for others through his kindness, patience, concern and dedication, and has made the Lewiston community very proud in the process.”

Martel has been a fifth- and sixth grade teacher and math interventionist at Montello School for 39 years. He taught at Holy Cross School in Lewiston for three years prior to joining Montello. Additionally, he has held high positions in the Lewiston Education Association and has served as Lewiston’s District Certification Chairperson.

A legislative sentiment acknowledges and recognizes academic, athletic, civic, professional or service-related accomplishments. It is approved by the full Legislature and signed by the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House, Secretary of the Senate and Clerk of the House.

Mike Martel, holding the legislative sentiment, with Sen. Peggy Rotundo.