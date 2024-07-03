Chris Greicius Society of Hope awards Fontaine Family

AUBURN, ME – Fontaine Family Real Estate is proud to announce that they have been honored with the prestigious Chris Greicius Society of Hope Award by Make-A-Wish. This esteemed recognition is awarded to donors who have contributed $100,000 or more over time, highlighting their ongoing commitment to delivering hope to children with critical illnesses and their families when they need it most.

The Chris Greicius Society of Hope Award, named after the 7-year-old boy whose wish to be a police officer inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish in 1980, celebrates donors who have shown extraordinary dedication to supporting the mission of Make-A-Wish. Since its inception over 30 years ago, the award has honored individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to granting more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories.

We are incredibly honored to receive the Chris Greicius Society of Hope Award. Supporting Make-A-Wish and helping to bring joy and hope to children facing critical illnesses has been a core part of our mission. We are deeply grateful for this recognition and remain committed to continuing our support for this wonderful cause.

Fontaine Family Real Estate’s commitment to Make-A-Wish is exemplified by their annual Bid for Wishes silent auction, which has raised substantial funds over the years to help make dreams come true for children in need. Their recent 11th Annual Bid for Wishes silent auction alone raised $25,000 in loving memory of Jackson Gibson, contributing to the significant milestone recognized by this award.

We believe in the power of a wish to change lives, and we are dedicated to supporting Make-A-Wish in their efforts to bring hope and happiness to children and their families. This award inspires us to continue our efforts and make an even greater impact in the future.

