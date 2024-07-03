Andwell Health Partners launches Mobile Wound Care service

LEWISTON, ME—Andwell Health Partners, Maine’s largest, non-profit home and community-based healthcare and care management organization, has launched its new Mobile Wound Care service in Androscoggin County, Oxford County, and parts of Franklin, Cumberland, Kennebec, and Sagadahoc County, to address the growing need in the community while eliminating barriers to critical care. (Andwell Health Partners is formerly known as Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice.)

“Our new service brings professional wound care directly to the patient, whether they live at home, in assisted living, or at long-term care facility,” said Shauna Lane, Clinical Manager of Home Healthcare Services. “Because we serve the patient in their home, transportation is eliminated as a barrier to care.”

Accessing timely care presents additional challenges for rural areas where transportation issues can be difficult to navigate. Andwell Mobile Wound Care provides an essential solution by eliminating the need for travel and reducing wait times to improve outcomes and eliminate barriers to access.

Andwell clinicians bring more than just bandages.

“Our service is more than changing a bandage,” said Mary Desalle, Geriatric Nurse Practitioner, “Andwell’s Mobile Wound Care is holistic in its approach. There are so many variables to healing. By meeting with patients where they live, we assess their environment, develop goals together, and provide support every step of the way to a better quality of life.”

In addition to specialized wound care, Andwell Health Partners offers a full spectrum of home-based services, ensuring that patients receive care tailored to their individualized needs.

“Andwell’s breadth and depth of home and community-based services means we can easily and effectively connect our patients with additional care they need,” said Lane.

This multidisciplinary approach includes access to physical and occupational therapy as well as a full range of home-based healthcare to complement wound care.

The introduction of Andwell Mobile Wound Care solidifies Andwell Health Partners’ commitment to enhancing community health and wellbeing by making critical services accessible to all, regardless of location or mobility challenges.

For more information on Andwell Mobile Wound Care and other home-based services, visit https://andwell.org.