FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

LPL hosting Valentine’s Baby Keepsake program

February 15, 2024 | Author

LEWISTON, ME — On Friday, February 23rd from 10:00am – 11:30am, the Lewiston Public Library Children’s Department will be offering a Valentine’s Baby Keepsake program. Caregivers and their young children will be able to create their own version of Maine artist Robert Indiana’s famous stacked LOVE art on canvas using handprints and footprints.

The program is recommended for kids ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. Siblings are also welcome to attend.

This program will take place in the back of the Children’s Department on the third floor of the library. This activity is free, all materials will be provided, and there is no registration required.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

89 Union Street, Suite 1014
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2024 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.