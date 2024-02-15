LPL hosting Valentine’s Baby Keepsake program

LEWISTON, ME — On Friday, February 23rd from 10:00am – 11:30am, the Lewiston Public Library Children’s Department will be offering a Valentine’s Baby Keepsake program. Caregivers and their young children will be able to create their own version of Maine artist Robert Indiana’s famous stacked LOVE art on canvas using handprints and footprints.

The program is recommended for kids ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. Siblings are also welcome to attend.

This program will take place in the back of the Children’s Department on the third floor of the library. This activity is free, all materials will be provided, and there is no registration required.