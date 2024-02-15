Openings still available on Lewiston boards, committees

LEWISTON, ME – Lewiston Mayor Sheline is seeking resident volunteers to serve as members of the City’s various boards and committees. The following city boards and committees have current openings: Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Review, and Historic Preservation Review Board.

The Board of Appeals is charged with hearing citizen appeals regarding orders, rules, or failures of certain municipal entities to act relating to the zoning and land use code, building code, property maintenance, fire prevention codes, etc. The board has limited authority in granting conditional use permits and variances of zoning setbacks and related requirements. Due to residency requirements in the City Charter, the Board of Appeals may have more than two members serving simultaneously from the same wards. This provision is to ensure adequate and balanced representation from all sections of the city. At present, the Board of Appeals is at membership capacity for members from ward four. Residents of all other wards are encouraged to apply.

The Board of Assessment Review hears appeals from taxpayers challenging the decision of the City Tax Assessor on their request for property tax abatement. The board reviews cases and decides if the Assessor’s findings are correct or need to be adjusted. Members shall have a working knowledge of local property values, appraisal procedures, and tax structure.

The Historic Preservation Review Board works with city staff to preserve, protect, and enhance buildings and areas that represent or reflect distinctive and important elements of the city’s architectural, archaeological, cultural, social, economic, ethnic, and political history, working to safeguard the city’s historic and cultural heritage and to provide procedures for local review of changes to significant structures and of new construction, reconstruction, building alternation, and demolition within designated historic districts. All members should have knowledge and experience in the architectural, archeological, cultural, social, economic, ethnic, or political history of Lewiston.

Lewiston residents who are interested in applying can contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee volunteer application. Application forms are also available on the Boards and Committees page of the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov/boardsandcommittees. Full committee descriptions, meeting times, and other information about committee service are also available on the City’s website. Applications can be submitted at any time and will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at 513-3124 with any questions they may have regarding the committee appointment process. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office for processing. Office hours are Mon. – Fri., 8:30 AM – 4 PM, and the City Clerk’s Department is located at City Hall, 27 Pine Street, Lewiston.