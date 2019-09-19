Maine Event Comedy presents the Tightest Five

Stand Up! Records recording artist Jay Chanoine

Maine Event Comedy presents the third annual Tightest Five contest at Bear Bones Beer, Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m. Stand Up! Records recording artist Jay Chanoine will be the evening’s featured comedian.

Any stand-up comedian will tell you they have a tight five minutes, but who has the Tightest Five? Twenty of New England’s rising comedy stars will give it their best shot.

In the first preliminary round, Mark Turcotte will host 10 hopefuls as they perform their best five minutes of original material. Five will advance to the semifinals. Along with bragging rights, the winner’s haul includes over $200 in cash and prizes.

The prelim will include Stephen Amoroso, Nate Bradford, Fred Dearnley, Joe Flynn, Chris Fritz, Al Ghanekar, Nick Gordon, Dave McLaughlin, Brendan Williams, and Randy Williams.

Described by AXS as “the funniest comedian you don’t know yet,” New Hampshire’s Chanoine honed his cynical perspective and sharp wit on stages throughout the country for the past nine years. He’s a regular on JT Habersaat’s Altercation Punk Comedy tour and recently recorded his second album “The Texas Chanoinesaw Massacre,” which will soon be released October 11 via Stand Up! Records.

The second preliminary round will be October 17, followed by the semifinals on November 21, and the finals on December 19.

The show is free and for ages 21-and-older. Bear Bones Beer is located at 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston. For more information call 207-513-0742 or e-mail maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.