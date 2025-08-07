Resident volunteers needed, openings must be filled

LEWISTON, ME – The City of Lewiston is seeking resident volunteers to serve on several city boards and committees. Currently there are openings on: Androscoggin County Budget Committee (County District 2), Historic Preservation Review Board, L/A Community Forestry Board, L & A Transit Committee, and the Lewiston Senior Advisory Council (must be age 55 or older). Descriptions of the work of each committee and the various meeting times and dates are available on the city website under the Government tab.

Lewiston residents who are interested in applying can contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee volunteer application. Application forms are also available on the Boards and Committees page of the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov. Applications can be submitted at any time and will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at 207-513-3124 with any questions they may have regarding the committee appointment process. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office for processing. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday – 7:45am – 4:00pm and Tuesday, 7:45am – 5:30pm.