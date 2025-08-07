MFGS holding fundraiser garage sale

AUBURN, ME – The Maine Franco-American Genealogical Society is holding a garage sale fundraiser on both Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16, from 9 am to 4 pm at 1313 Riverside Drive in Auburn.

Come browse our great eclectic collection: Household items, Gardening items, CD’s, books, puzzles, crafts, tools, etc.; as well as Genealogical research aids, maps, & collector plates. Please – No early birds.

All proceeds will benefit MFGS, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to assisting individuals in discovering their family’s Franco history. The MFGS Library, located on the second floor of The Fortin Group Funeral Home at 217 Turner St. in Auburn, contains online resources and over 3200 print volumes of research materials many of which cannot be found online. Please visit www.mfgen.org for more information about MFGS.

Readers may email cahitchco@aol.com for more garage sale information, but readers, please put MFGS Garage Sale in the subject line.

–The MFGS Board