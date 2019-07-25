Maine Highland Fiddlers coming to Sawyer Memorial

With fiddles, guitar, bodhran, and vocals, this group of six makes music that recaptures the kitchen party atmosphere central to the Celtic tradition.

The Maine Highland Fiddlers will perform at the Sawyer Memorial in Greene on Friday, August 2 at 2 and 7 p.m. Both shows are free and open to the public.

The Maine Highland Fiddlers are part of the revival of traditional Celtic music currently thriving across the North Atlantic rim. The music of Scotland, Cape Breton Island, Ireland, and the Shetland Islands echoes the rich heritage of Maine’s early Celtic settlements.

With fiddles, guitar, bodhran, and vocals, this group of six makes music that recaptures the kitchen party atmosphere central to the Celtic tradition. What began as a group of friends gathering at someone’s house to play Celtic tunes and talk Celtic times soon became a desire to share the music with everyone. They have performed at the All Souls Chapel at Poland Spring, the Maine Celtic Celebration, and the Maine Highland Games.

The Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Memorial is located at 371 Sawyer Road in Greene.For more information, call 946-5311 or seesawyer-foundation.com.