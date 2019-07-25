Hart plans to major in journalism at Suffolk University in Boston beginning this September.

Abigail Elise Hart has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Donald M. Gay Scholarship. Ranked eighth in her Edward Little High School graduating class of 205 students, Hart plans to major in journalism at Suffolk University in Boston beginning this September.

According to ELHS counselor Michael Dunn, journalism is a subject Abby has been fascinated by for years. “Her combination of curiosity and courage are gifts that she puts to good use in any adventure in which she is invested.”

In addition to her outstanding academic record at ELHS, Hart was very involved in the arts there, including the Drama Club, Acapella Choir, Tri-M Honor Music Society, One-Act Team, and the school newspaper, The Eddies Echo. She also made room for plenty of sports participation, including four years on the swim team, as well as soccer and lacrosse. Jennifer Groover, who leads Community Little Theater’s Summer Theater Youth Camps, has high praise for Hart’s contributions to the program. Hart plans to participate in the A Capella and Drama programs at Suffolk.

A quote from Hart’s scholarship application essay reflects her lifelong commitment to writing. She wrote: “Journalists don’t make the most money and aren’t always comfortable with their financial situations, but they are able to tell stories to the world.”

As the 20th Donald M. Gay Scholar, Hart was awarded an $8,000 grant that will become available at the beginning of her sophomore year. Donald M. Gay was a beloved music director at Edward Little High School from 1954 to 1959. The scholarship recognizes an Edward Little senior who has made outstanding contributions to the arts programs at the school. The fund was founded in 2001 at the Class of 1951’s 50th Reunion and, since that time, has been able to award a total of $88,000 in scholarships. Planned to be in place in perpetuity as long as there is an Edward Little High School, the fund total currently stands at approximately $225,000.